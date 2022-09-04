CU teacher killed in bike accident

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 3: A 41-year-old Chittagong University (CU) teacher riding his bike home was killed after being hit by a speeding car on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Aftab Hossain, an assistant professor of CU's zoology department and son of Imam Hossain.

The accident occurred around 11.45pm when a private car hit his bike in front of CU's gate No 1, leaving him injured, said Sadequr Rahman, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish police station.

Aftab was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. -UNB









