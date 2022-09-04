Curse of child marriage

Dear Sir



Early marriages or child marriage is day by day taking an alarming form in the country. In fact, initiatives both government and non-government in this regard is combating little. cause many problems, leading to physical and emotional distress. Moreover, research suggests that girls who marry before 18 are more likely to experience domestic violence than those who marry later. Furthermore, teenage pregnancy is among the leading causes of deaths for girls of ages 15 to 19.



Unfortunately, the practice of early marriages is common in many areas of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has one of the highest rates of child marriage worldwide. It is estimated that almost 64 per cent girls in Bangladesh are married before the age of 18. Most of the cases of child marriages are reported in the rural areas. Poverty is considered as the chief reason for this practice. The government should work out for a plan on finding out how quickly poverty rates can be decreased.



The practice of child marriages is condemned worldwide, and countries are taking steps to counter the practice. The government needs to outline strict punishment in true sense for those violating the law. This is the only way to eliminate this ill practice from Bangladesh.



Zulfiqar Hasnat

Savar, Dhaka