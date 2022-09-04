

Remembering Sunil Gangopadhyay



Also on October 23, we will be reminiscing his tenth year of his sad parting away from his ardent fans and admirers in India and Bangladesh plus rest of the globe.



Gangopadhyaya like innumerable Hindus had to migrate to Independent India on the aftermath of partition way back in the year 1947 on August 15. But like many Bengali Hindus, he and his families had trying moments to settle down in this new independent land but ultimately succeeded in their endeavour. But how was it possible, it was possible due to his tenacity and perseverance.



Later on he reached the pinnacle of success and glory, not only as a writer, but also an astute scholar of repute. His style of writing is such, which he has been successful in reaching closer to the hearts of all his innumerable fans and ardent well-wishers all over India, Bangladesh plus rest of the globe. He was supreme in every department of literature like short stories, novels, poetries and different types of columns in Bengali language.



Not only Gangopadhyay was supreme in his native language, rather he was supreme in English and some other foreign languages. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble responsibility to introspect that why he is remembered among his readers till date.



Sunil Gangopadhyay, a doyen of Bengali language and literature is still deeply remembered by his readers based in India, Bangladesh plus rest of the globe. It was throughout his septuagenarian phase of life, Gangopadhyay, travelled to length and breadth of the globe. He participated in various literary gatherings in US, UK, Germany and other parts of the globe.



Now the moot point which will strike in the mind of my cherished online readers is that why the author is still deeply remembered among all his ardent fans and friends in both nations. The key reason behind is his intense creativities which is now deeply vivid among all of us.



Whatever poetries, novels, short stories and essays written by Late Gangopadhyay bear an ample impact on human mind. He was very much against any sort of social intolerance, religious bigotry and fanaticism.



He felt that people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and various other religions are just like his brothers and sisters. Apart from the above he has profound interests on history, politics, social sciences and also basic sciences. He was just like a banyan tree to modern writers. Even he was also astute in script writings of diverse types. Though Gangopadhyay departed for non-man's land in the year 2012 on October 23, still I feel if the modern generations glance over his works will discover the author from new light.



A writer close to the hearts of Bangladeshi readers: Sunil Gangopadhyay, as well are well aware of that he was basically a person from Faridpur, which is now in Bangladesh. That is why, this writer has noted from close quarters, modern students of humanity, especially those who studied English, Bengali literature, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, pure sciences and basic sciences are all an ardent fan of his creations.



Among prominent Bangladeshi authors of repute, such as Late Humayan Ahmad, Imdadul Haq Milon, Selina Hossain, Late Belal Chowdhury, Late Anisuzzaman etc. various others have been deeply motivated by the works of Late Gangopadhyay. I still vividly recollect that the day when the late author's mortal remains were carried to Keoratala cremation ground, there was an interview with I.H.Milon, which was telecasted by ABP Ananda. In that interview Milon, said - "Sunilda's demise has been so shocking that we lost one of our true literary guardians of the century". According to him, "Sunilda was such a gigantic literary figure who truly deserved Nobel Prize in literature."



In Kolkata, litterateurs like Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Sanjib Chattopadhyay, Samaresh Majumdar, Bani Bose, Nabanita Debsen, Suchitra Bhattacharyya, Smaranjit Chakravarty, Sachin Das etc various other notable figures of the state deeply mourned the demise of this noted Bengali literary stalwart.



Sunil Gangopadhayay's readers are fond of his novels, poetries, short stories, current affairs columns and travelogues, while this writer is paying tribute on his 88th birth anniversary and 10th death anniversary, so it feels like an obligation to state some of his notable writings.



These are - Sei Somay , Prothom Alo , Arayner Din Ratri , Kakababu Samagra, Hatat Nirer Janya , Bhorbelar Upahar , Sei Muhurta Nira , Atmaprakash , Achena Manush and Purba Paschim.



While summing up my tribute for the legendary writer one point becomes crystal clear that more research work on the author is relevant for the modern generations in India and Bangladesh. The more we introspect about Sunil Gangopadhyay the more we will be in a position to analyse the author and his diverse works from new angles. However his noble legacies will be remembered by his ardent admirers and fans of both nations.

Sujayendra Das writes from

Kolkata, India





















Within a few days, culture loving Bengalis will be observing 78th birth anniversary of doyen of Bengali literature Sunil Gangopadhyay on September 7.Also on October 23, we will be reminiscing his tenth year of his sad parting away from his ardent fans and admirers in India and Bangladesh plus rest of the globe.Gangopadhyaya like innumerable Hindus had to migrate to Independent India on the aftermath of partition way back in the year 1947 on August 15. But like many Bengali Hindus, he and his families had trying moments to settle down in this new independent land but ultimately succeeded in their endeavour. But how was it possible, it was possible due to his tenacity and perseverance.Later on he reached the pinnacle of success and glory, not only as a writer, but also an astute scholar of repute. His style of writing is such, which he has been successful in reaching closer to the hearts of all his innumerable fans and ardent well-wishers all over India, Bangladesh plus rest of the globe. He was supreme in every department of literature like short stories, novels, poetries and different types of columns in Bengali language.Not only Gangopadhyay was supreme in his native language, rather he was supreme in English and some other foreign languages. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble responsibility to introspect that why he is remembered among his readers till date.Sunil Gangopadhyay, a doyen of Bengali language and literature is still deeply remembered by his readers based in India, Bangladesh plus rest of the globe. It was throughout his septuagenarian phase of life, Gangopadhyay, travelled to length and breadth of the globe. He participated in various literary gatherings in US, UK, Germany and other parts of the globe.Now the moot point which will strike in the mind of my cherished online readers is that why the author is still deeply remembered among all his ardent fans and friends in both nations. The key reason behind is his intense creativities which is now deeply vivid among all of us.Whatever poetries, novels, short stories and essays written by Late Gangopadhyay bear an ample impact on human mind. He was very much against any sort of social intolerance, religious bigotry and fanaticism.He felt that people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and various other religions are just like his brothers and sisters. Apart from the above he has profound interests on history, politics, social sciences and also basic sciences. He was just like a banyan tree to modern writers. Even he was also astute in script writings of diverse types. Though Gangopadhyay departed for non-man's land in the year 2012 on October 23, still I feel if the modern generations glance over his works will discover the author from new light.A writer close to the hearts of Bangladeshi readers: Sunil Gangopadhyay, as well are well aware of that he was basically a person from Faridpur, which is now in Bangladesh. That is why, this writer has noted from close quarters, modern students of humanity, especially those who studied English, Bengali literature, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, pure sciences and basic sciences are all an ardent fan of his creations.Among prominent Bangladeshi authors of repute, such as Late Humayan Ahmad, Imdadul Haq Milon, Selina Hossain, Late Belal Chowdhury, Late Anisuzzaman etc. various others have been deeply motivated by the works of Late Gangopadhyay. I still vividly recollect that the day when the late author's mortal remains were carried to Keoratala cremation ground, there was an interview with I.H.Milon, which was telecasted by ABP Ananda. In that interview Milon, said - "Sunilda's demise has been so shocking that we lost one of our true literary guardians of the century". According to him, "Sunilda was such a gigantic literary figure who truly deserved Nobel Prize in literature."In Kolkata, litterateurs like Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Sanjib Chattopadhyay, Samaresh Majumdar, Bani Bose, Nabanita Debsen, Suchitra Bhattacharyya, Smaranjit Chakravarty, Sachin Das etc various other notable figures of the state deeply mourned the demise of this noted Bengali literary stalwart.Sunil Gangopadhayay's readers are fond of his novels, poetries, short stories, current affairs columns and travelogues, while this writer is paying tribute on his 88th birth anniversary and 10th death anniversary, so it feels like an obligation to state some of his notable writings.These are - Sei Somay , Prothom Alo , Arayner Din Ratri , Kakababu Samagra, Hatat Nirer Janya , Bhorbelar Upahar , Sei Muhurta Nira , Atmaprakash , Achena Manush and Purba Paschim.While summing up my tribute for the legendary writer one point becomes crystal clear that more research work on the author is relevant for the modern generations in India and Bangladesh. The more we introspect about Sunil Gangopadhyay the more we will be in a position to analyse the author and his diverse works from new angles. However his noble legacies will be remembered by his ardent admirers and fans of both nations.Sujayendra Das writes fromKolkata, India