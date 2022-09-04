Balancing certainties with uncertainties in climate diplomacy a must



Kanan Purkayastha



There are uncertainties attached to every future prediction that we make. According to the Oxford English Dictionary the word 'Uncertain' means 'the state of not being definitely known or perfectly clear; doubtfulness or vagueness.' Uncertainty is not always bad. We like surprises as long as they are pleasant ones. But uncertainty also generates doubt and doubt makes us feel uncomfortable. So we want to reduce or eliminate uncertainty by certainty. But is it possible?



Sometimes we are uncertain about what we ought to be uncertain about. We are worry about climate change, but some people think climate change is a hoax. We are very certain about the overall global climate change but we are uncertain about local influence of climate change that the global warming makes. Not only are we uncertain about what Mother Nature will through at us; we are not sure about what we through at ourselves.



Environmental challenges that the world faces has shifted over the past 30 years. Some of the important pressure points are water stress and the loss of habitat. While we can predict that alternative sources of energy will steadily be replacing fossil fuels, gas and oil, we are not certain about how we are going to damage our natural habitat. If environmental problem continues, then Robert J Gordon predicts, in his book The rise and fall of American growth that 'the next generation of Americans may be first to have a lower standard of living than their parents.'



Science shows us that nature is less uncertain than what we think. Our planet follows a regular elliptical orbit except tiny disturbances and this is going one millions of years. So, perhaps uncertainty is our temporary ignorance. In order to quantify this ignorance we have introduced probability.



Mathematician Ian Stewart thinks that the concept of probability was developed because of the need of two completely different groups of people. One is gambler and another is astronomer. In this context, if we fail to be certain about something, then we believe that we don't have enough information available to predict it.



Uncertainty comes in many forms. We have extensive mathematical toolkits. For example for weather prediction we have some numerical analysis, through which incorporating probability one can predict weather events. Weather prediction by numerical process a seminal book by Richardson gives us such mathematical tools. This can be applicable to other social and economic analysis.



We introduce other concept within our uncertainty calculation and that is 'confidence interval'. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in their fifth assessment report (AR5) states that 'Anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions have increased since pre-industrial era..and are now higher than ever. This has led to atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide that are unprecedented in at least the last 800000 years. Their effects..have been detected throughout the climate system and are extremely likely to have been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century.' 'Extremely likely' in this context requires a confidence interval. IPCC involves in science and climate diplomacy, where confidence interval plays a part. Many graphs in the IPCC reports showing trends in observed climate change use box and whiskers plot, which in fact demonstrate the confidence interval.



In this way scientific community manage uncertainty by working out how confident one should be in the prediction. Also one can sometimes control different variables and calculate uncertainty.



So, in that way one can balance certainty with uncertainty. When a country declares that they are going to be a developed economy by next twenty five years or middle income economy very soon, then next question to be asked that what is your confidence interval for such prediction?. People sometimes fall in the trap of confirmation bias, this means notice something that agrees with the prediction or believe and ignoring anything that does not.



Even though we balance a certainty with uncertainty using probability and confidence interval IPCC concludes that the climate story is far from fully understood and many uncertainties remain. We understand the physics of how greenhouse gases will heat the climate system, but how much the shrinking of polar ice cap will warm the arctic ocean or how much permafrost will be melted by two degree Celsius warming or if gulf stream slowdown, then how it will effect UK weather or weather in other parts of the world, these are all factors identified as associated with high ranges of uncertainty.



Climate diplomacy entails using the diplomatic tools to support the ambition and functioning of the international climate change regime and to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change on peace, stability and prosperity of a nation.



By climate diplomacy one can use the issue of climate change for furthering other foreign policy objectives such as peace and global cooperation for food security. In climate diplomacy balance of certainties with uncertainties need to be addressed using diplomatic tool keeping the integrity of the mathematical expression such as confidence interval. There is no need here to manipulate the data. Data should speak itself.



Above all the future is always uncertain. We can only predict but there are unknown unknowns. We are beginning to recognise that the world is much more complex than we like to imagine. The added complexity in the existing complexity is the change of our climate. Therefore, in order to balance certainties with uncertainties more harmonious relationship between humankind and our planet are needed.

The writer is a UK based academic,

chartered scientist and environmentalist, columnist and author



















