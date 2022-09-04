Video
Drive against illegal health care centres

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Drive against illegal health care centres

Drive against illegal health care centres

A news report frontpaged in this daily on Friday reveals the extent of unauthorized health care centres mushrooming across the country.  In a recent drive, Directorate General of Health Services -DGHS has sealed off 646 private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks illegally operating in the country.

The drive, said to have concluded has also fined these illegal health care centres Tk 1,105,000.

The highest numbers of illegal health care centres sealed are 169 in Khulna followed by 158 in Dhaka, 153 in Chattogram, 81 in Rajshahi, 26 in Mymansingh, 24 in Rangpur, and 13 in Barishal.
We welcome the ongoing crackdown against illegal health care centres. Bringing unauthorized healthcare centres under scanner was a long felt issue.

In fact, the way poor services in such ill managed hospitals and clinics with garish advertisement across the country turned rampant in the name of providing health care service over the years, called government's role into question on various occasions.

And a number of recent death cases due to wrong treatment, doctor's mistakes in operation theatres and staff's sheer negligence to patient for tip money, rightly vindicates the long held common perception that government has little monitoring and regulation over those bad eggs.

While the countrywide drive against unregistered healthcare centre is relieving, such a massive number of illegally operating hospitals is equally surprising. It only portrays how extreme state of lawlessness has gripped the health sector.

Needs be mentioned, many such steps to restore discipline in the health sector failed earlier due to lack of sincerity and goodwill. That's why it is more important to address the problems that lie at the root of the crisis than merely sealing off illegally operating health centres. A number of initiatives earlier faltered because of unwelcoming interference of local goons shielded by a political garb. And there is no denying of it under the eye-opening shocking reality during the initial stages of the pandemic in the country.

Ensuring discipline and accountability in the country's private healthcare sector, as well as ensuring proper medical environment with licensed, well trained professionals and required equipment is a crying need. That will also prevent capital flight in foreign lands spent for obtaining health services. We expect the ongoing drive against unauthorized private hospitals and clinics to have a far-flung positive impact. And if such drives of DGHS can continue round the year, we believe returning of good practices in health sector will no more remain a far cry.

No more scope to throw up cards.



