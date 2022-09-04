Video
Fair price of Aush paddy makes Mohadevpur farmers happy

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

Aush paddy being thrashed at Uttargram in Mohadevpur Upazila. photo: observer



MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Sept 3: The Aush paddy cutting and threshing has begun in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district in a full swing.
This year's Aush yielding has also been good, and farmers are getting 17-18 maunds of paddy per bigha.  The current market price of Aush paddy is also good. Growers are happy to get the fair prices.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Aush growers said, they are very happy because the fair paddy price is continuing this season like the last year.
Getting the same benefits, good yield and good price of Aush, growers, mostly Boro farmers, enhanced Aush farming lands this year.
"After getting good price of IRR-Boro, we've brought more lands under Aush. The market is also higher than other years," said farmers Abdur Rahim of Sujail Village and Jahedul Islam of Natshal Village in the upazila.
Per mound Aush paddy is selling at Tk 1,000-1,050 at local bazaars.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Mohadevpur,  Aush was cultivated on more than 13,120 hectares, the target of this season.
DAE Agriculture Officer Arun Chandra Ray said, in order to enhance the usual production of Aush, a total of 2,100 peasants were provided with seed and fertiliser incentives in the upazila; and each of them got 5kg Aush seed, 20kg DAP, and 10kg MoP fertilisers.
Besides, Aush exhibitions have been provided to 35 exclusive growers in Mohadevpur Upazila. These facilities have made growers more interested in increasing their Aush farming fields, he added.




