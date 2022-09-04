22 clinics, diagnostic centres sealed off

Some 22 clinics and diagnostic centres have been sealed off in five districts- Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Natore, Mymensingh and Barishal, in three days.

SUNAMGANJ: Three diagnostic centres were sealed off in Madhyanagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon due to irregularities.

Of these, 2 diagnostic centres have been fined Tk 7,000.

Madhyanagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Nahid Hasan Khan conducted a mobile court and sealed off these diagnostic centres.

At that time, the mobile court imposed Tk 2,000 fined on DG Lab of Upazila Sadar and Tk 5,000 to Ma X-ray Centre. No one was found at Titas Diagnostic Centre.

However, all three diagnostic centres have been sealed off, said the UNO.

KISHOREGANJ: The Health Department sealed four unregistered private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in the the district on Wednesday.

Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Md Nazmul Karim and Civil Surgeon (CS) Office Medical Officer Dr. Md Mahbubur Rahman jointly conducted the operation.

Radium Health and Consultation at Jashodal Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College and Hospital Road, Mordan Health Care Centre near Akrampur Railway Crossing, Amena Memorial Diagnostic Centre near Barapul Himu Filling Station area and Kadamtala Public Health Hospital and Diagnostic Centre at Hossainpur Road were sealed off on charge of not having government approval.

NATORE: A mobile court in the district sealed off a private hospital in Kanaikhali area of the district town on Wednesday on charge of running business without licence.

Rakin Masrur Khan, executive magistrate of the district administration conducted the mobile court following the official direction of the Health Directorate.

Official sources said, being informed, the executive magistrate conducted the drive in Bismillah Hospital.

The hospital authority failed to show the legal licence. So the mobile court ordered the authority to close its all activities and sealed off the hospital.

The patients of the hospital were sent to Natore Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Dr. Mahabubur Rahaman and Dr. Rakesh of Upazila Health and Family Planning Office were present at that time.

Natore CS Dr. Rozy Ara Khatun informed, there are more than 200 clinics and diagnostic centres in the district. Of them, about 50 centres were closed for running illegally.

MYMENSINGH: A total of 11 illegal clinics and diagnostic centres were sealed off in the city on Wednesday.

Mymensingh District CS conducted a drive in Brahmapally and Charpara areas of the city in the afternoon and sealed off these illegal hospitals.

CS Dr Md Nazrul Islam said that 24 clinics and diagnostic centres have been raided. Among them, 11 had been sealed off as there were no valid documents and registrations.

BARISHAL: A mobile court in the city sealed off three diagnostic centres and fined two clinics in two days.

On Wednesday, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Kamrunnahar Tamanna conducted a drive at Banglabazar in the city and fined two private clinics Tk 20,000 for not having licence and not showing price tags.

Earlier, another mobile court led by Director of Barishal Divisional Health Dr Md Humayun Shahin Khan conducted a drive in the city on Tuesday, and sealed off three illegal diagnostic centres.





















