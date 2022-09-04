Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills four men in three districts

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondents

Four men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Meherpur, Naogaon and Sunamganj, on Friday.
MEHERPUR: Two farmers were killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Shah Alam, 27, son of Samed Khan, and Khokhon, 32, son of Doat Ali, residents of Shelmari Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Khokon and Shah Alam were working in a field next to their house in the area in the afternoon during rain. At that time, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Later on, their family members recovered the bodies from the field.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Atrai Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Ala Uddin, 48, son of village police member Nachhel, a resident of Hatkalupara Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Ala Uddin was spraying fertiliser in his cropland at a field in the area at around 2:30pm. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the farmer dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Tarequr Rahma Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.    
SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Fazar Ali, 42, a resident of Shafela Village under Gourarang Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Fazar Ali was going to Fazilpur from his house at around 10 am. On the way, thunderbolt struck on him near the Kharchar Haor, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, a team of Sunamganj Fire Service Station recovered his body from the haor.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fair price of Aush paddy makes Mohadevpur farmers happy
22 clinics, diagnostic centres sealed off
Lightning strike kills four men in three districts
22 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Countryside Event
Students leave school on erosion fear
Teenage boy held for raping schoolgirl at Gomastapur
Bhairab getting back navigability in Meherpur


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft