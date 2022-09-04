Lightning strike kills four men in three districts

Four men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Meherpur, Naogaon and Sunamganj, on Friday.

MEHERPUR: Two farmers were killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Shah Alam, 27, son of Samed Khan, and Khokhon, 32, son of Doat Ali, residents of Shelmari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Khokon and Shah Alam were working in a field next to their house in the area in the afternoon during rain. At that time, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Later on, their family members recovered the bodies from the field.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Atrai Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ala Uddin, 48, son of village police member Nachhel, a resident of Hatkalupara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ala Uddin was spraying fertiliser in his cropland at a field in the area at around 2:30pm. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the farmer dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Tarequr Rahma Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fazar Ali, 42, a resident of Shafela Village under Gourarang Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Fazar Ali was going to Fazilpur from his house at around 10 am. On the way, thunderbolt struck on him near the Kharchar Haor, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, a team of Sunamganj Fire Service Station recovered his body from the haor.




















