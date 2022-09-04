22 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts

A total of 22 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Dinajpur, Kishoreganj, Gaibandha, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Naogaon, Pabna, Khagrachhari, Laxmipur and Sherpur, in recent times.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A man was arrested while consuming drugs in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The arrested man is Mizanur Rahman, 52, son of late Abu Bakkar Siddique, a resident of Chakpara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said the law enforcers arrested Mizanur from Nawabganj Fire Service Station area at noon while he was consuming hemp.

Later on, a mobile court led by Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Animesh Som sentenced him to three months' jail and fined Tk 100.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabganj Police Station (PS) Ferdous Wahid confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail.

KISHOREGANJ: Three persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Karimganj and Katiadi upazilas of the district in three days.

One person was arrested along with 180 yaba tablets from Karimganj Upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested was identified as Md Alam Mia, 31, son of Md Fazlur Rahman of Sidlarpar Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district.

Karimganj PS OC Shamsul Alam Siddique said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gonapara area at night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Karimganj PS in this regard, the OC said.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons along with 1,755 yaba tablets from Katiadi Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested are Md Shamim, 18, son of Md Alai Mia, and Md Khokon Mia, 18, son of late Taher Mia of Mukandapur Chanpur Village under Bijoynagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katiadi Bus Stand area at night, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.

GAIBANDHA: RAB members arrested a drug peddler along with yaba tablets from Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested is Mominul Islam, 32, a resident of Sadar Upazila of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Choto Goyeshwarpur area and arrested the man, RAB-13 Official (Media) Flight Lieutenant Mahmud Bashir Ahmed said in a press release on Thursday.

He claimed that a total of 395 yaba tablets were also seized from his possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested person with Sadullapur PS, the RAB official added.

RAJSHAHI: Seven people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi University (RU) authorities on Monday detained four outsiders from the campus while they were taking drugs.

According to sources, the four people were seen consuming drugs on Sheikh Russell School premises on the campus in the afternoon.

The university authorities handed them over to Kajla Police Outpost under Motihar PS.

In this regard, RU Proctor Professor Asabul Haque said they will not allow drugs or any indecent activities on the campus.

Motihar PS OC Anwar Ali Tuhin confirmed the matter, adding that legal action would be taken against the arrested.

On the other hand, police arrested a drug dealer along with 199 bottles of phensedyl from Motihar PS in the city on August 28.

The arrested is Md Habibul Basar alias Piarul, 35, son of late Md Akkas Katani of Khojapur Madhyapara area.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcer arrested him along with the phensedyl from Khojapur area at around 11:30pm.

Meanwhile, RAB members arrested two drug dealers along with 876 yaba tablets from Bagha Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested is Shahabuddin Sarker, 40, and Mainul Haque, 45, hail from Daulatpur Upazila in Kushtia.

RAB-5 sources said the elite force members arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets from Chandipur area in the upazila.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS.

SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 1 kg and 350 grams of heroin from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested is Wahid Ali Nabin, 32, a resident from Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi.

Superintend of Sirajganj Police Md Arifur Rahman Mandal, PPM, in a press briefing, said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Koddar Mor area at dawn, and arrested Nabin along with the heroin worth about Tk 1.35 crore.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two persons along with 2 bottles of phensedyl and 20 Indian illegal tablets from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on August 28.

The arrested are: Obaidul Haque, 37, and Razib Mahmud, 33, residents of Sadar Upazila in the district.

14 BGB Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Hamid Uddin, PSC, said acting on a tip-off, a team from Pagla Dewan BOP conducted a drive in Rupnarayanpur area at around 2am and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Two persons have been detained along with yaba tablets and hemp in separate drives from Santhia Upazila in the district on Saturday.

Police arrested a man along with 100 yaba tablets from the upazila at noon.

The arrested man is Ripon Hossain, 30, son of Janu Pramanik of Bashakhali Village in Bera Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in CNB area at around 2:30pm and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Santhia PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

On the other hand, police arrested another man along with 5.500 kg of hemp from the upazila at dawn.

The arrested is Hamidul Islam, 38, son of late Alauddin, a resident of Dakshin Baraipara Village in Hatibandha Upazila of Lalmonirhat.

Police sources said the law enforcers arrested him along with the hemp from Kashinathpur Dabtala Rail Gate area at around 5:30am.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Santhia PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Santhia PS OC Ashif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Members of BGB arrested two persons along with drugs in separate drives in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on August 27.

The arrested are Md Mainuddin Didar, 26, and Md Azadul Islam, 22.

In a drive, a team of BGB arrested Mainuddin Didar along with 30 litres of local liquor from Koylarmukh Check Post area in the morning.

In the afternoon, another team of BGB arrested Azadul Islam along with illegal Indian medicines from Mohamuni Thana Ghat area.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Jobarganj PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

43 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

LAXMIPUR: Two drug dealers were arrested along with yaba tablets and hemp in separate drives in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas of the district recently.

The arrested are Ali Hossain of Torabganj area in Kamalnagar Upazila, and Barun Majumder of Char Gazi area in Ramgati Upazila.

District DB Police OC Shahadat Hossain Tito said on information, the DB police members arrested Ali Hossain from Torabganj along with 45 yaba tablets and Barun Majumder from Char Gazi with 300 yaba tablets and 50 grams of hemp on August 26.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of RAB-14 arrested a drug dealer along with 95 bottles of foreign wine from Nalitabari Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested is Moniruzzaman Monir, 34, son of Anar Ali of Ghagra Dakshin Para Village in Jhenaigati Upazila.

RAB-14 sources said a team of the elite force from Jamalpur Camp conducted a drive in Dhopakura Bazar of Nalitabari Upazila and arrested him along with the foreign wine.

RAB-14 CPC-1 Jamalpur Camp Company Commander (Acting) Assistant Superintend of Police MM Sabuj Rana confirmed the matter, adding a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Nalitabari PS in this regard.



