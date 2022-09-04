Students leave school on erosion fear



Basudebpasha Govt Primary School at Dhulia Union in Bauphal Upazila might be eroded anytime. photo: observer

In fear of collapse of the school building, more than 100 students have left the school. Locals said, anytime it can be embedded.

In 2017, the school building named Fael Khair was built at a donation of Tk 7 crore by a person living in Saudi Arabia, who wanted to be unanimous.

Basudebpasha School is set to disappear due to deadly erosion by the Tentulia River. Already an Ashrayan project for the landless and homeless people has gone into the river.

During the post-Sidr time, the Ashrayan was constructed with Japanese finance. A total of 40 families were accommodated in the Ashrayan.

Acting Head Teacher of the school Alamgir Hossain said, there were over 150 students in the school two years back, and now there are only 32 ones. At present the mighty Tentulia is only several yards away from the school, and the building can be embedded anytime, he added.

Dhulia Union Chairman Humayun Kabir Dewan said, the unabated erosion by the Tentulia has made thousands of families homeless.

An erosion prevention project of Tk 712 crore was approved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the ECNEC meeting recently. The project is now being implemented, he added. But no initiative has been taken to protect Basudebpasha School. That is why the school is set to disappear from the map of Dhulia Union.

"We demand taking rapid action to protect the modern school building", he maintained.

Bauphal Upazila Education Officer Debashish Ghosh said, a decision has been taken to sell the school building through auction. The matter has been informed to the authorities concerned, he added.





BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Sept 3: Char Basudebpasha Government Primary School at Dhulia Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district has been under erosion threat by the Tentulia River.In fear of collapse of the school building, more than 100 students have left the school. Locals said, anytime it can be embedded.In 2017, the school building named Fael Khair was built at a donation of Tk 7 crore by a person living in Saudi Arabia, who wanted to be unanimous.Basudebpasha School is set to disappear due to deadly erosion by the Tentulia River. Already an Ashrayan project for the landless and homeless people has gone into the river.During the post-Sidr time, the Ashrayan was constructed with Japanese finance. A total of 40 families were accommodated in the Ashrayan.Acting Head Teacher of the school Alamgir Hossain said, there were over 150 students in the school two years back, and now there are only 32 ones. At present the mighty Tentulia is only several yards away from the school, and the building can be embedded anytime, he added.Dhulia Union Chairman Humayun Kabir Dewan said, the unabated erosion by the Tentulia has made thousands of families homeless.An erosion prevention project of Tk 712 crore was approved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the ECNEC meeting recently. The project is now being implemented, he added. But no initiative has been taken to protect Basudebpasha School. That is why the school is set to disappear from the map of Dhulia Union."We demand taking rapid action to protect the modern school building", he maintained.Bauphal Upazila Education Officer Debashish Ghosh said, a decision has been taken to sell the school building through auction. The matter has been informed to the authorities concerned, he added.