Teenage boy held for raping schoolgirl at Gomastapur

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAIAWABGANJ, Sep 3: Police arrested a teenage boy from Gomastapur Upazila in the district for raping a schoolgirl on Monday night.

The arrested person is Sakib, 15, a resident of Gomastapur Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said Sakib took the victim girl in his house of the area on Sunday when she was going to tuition, and later, violated her there.

Later on, the victim's father lodged a case with Gomastapur Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Following this, the law enforcers have arrested Sakib on Monday night.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Almas Ali Sarker confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested youth has been sent to the jail on Tuesday morning following a court order.







