Bhairab getting back navigability in Meherpur



Re-dredging makes the Bhairab River lively. photo: observer

The river is being re-excavated under the second phase. The second phase re-excavation was opened on March 22 this year.

The re-dredging is jointly inaugurated by State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Farooq, MP, and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, MP.

So far, 45 per cent of the targeted re-excavation has been completed.

According to sources at Water Development Board (WDB)-Meherpur, a 100 per cent re-dredging will be finished by the next financial year.

In 2015, a total of 29 kilometre (km) of the river was dredged at Tk 73 crore. But the normal flow of the river was not restored.

The dredging of remaining 30 km in Meherpur and another 26 km in Chuadanga District is in progress.

According to WDB sources, the 30km from Rashikpur sluice gate in Meherpur to Damurhuda Upazila in Chuadanga is being re-excavated. The cost of the work has been estimated at Tk 46 crore.

Local residents believe, the re-dredging of the river will greatly develop fish and agriculture sectors in the district.

Taslima Khatun, a resident of Komarpur Village in Mujibnagar Upazila, said, "Re-dredging of the river will benefit us a lot. We can get to the river and take bath. Household works can be done by using the river water. Earlier, for a little water rise-up, we would be flooded. Now there will be no fear of sinking. Also we can catch fresh fish every day."

Farmer Alauddin of Gopalpur Village said, "I have four bighas of land on the bank of the river. We cultivate the land piece once in a year. With the re-excavation, cultivation will be possible for almost whole year. Water from the river can also be used for irrigation."

Shahin Alam, president of Mujibnagar Upazila Fishermen's League, said, "Many of our fishers are used to earn their livelihood by catching fish in the Bhairab River."

Chairman of Mahajanpur Union in the Mujibnagar Upazila Amam Hossain Milu said, if the dead Bhairab River is re-navigated, the fishers will be benefited while peasants will be greatly.

Shahinuzzaman, executive engineer of WDB, said, under the second phase, 45 per cent re-dredging have been completed.

State Minister Farhad Hossain, MP and Meherpur District Awami League President said, the water level in Meherpur has gone down. That is why the irrigation work of farmers is facing setback.

The present government has taken the initiative of dredging 517 small rivers and canals in 64 districts of the country; the re-excavation of the Bhairab River is going on under that programme; once the work is completed, the river will be navigable, and fishers, farmers and common people will be benefited.









MEHERPUR, Sept 3: The Bhairab River in the district is getting back its navigability with re-dredging.The river is being re-excavated under the second phase. The second phase re-excavation was opened on March 22 this year.The re-dredging is jointly inaugurated by State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Farooq, MP, and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, MP.So far, 45 per cent of the targeted re-excavation has been completed.According to sources at Water Development Board (WDB)-Meherpur, a 100 per cent re-dredging will be finished by the next financial year.In 2015, a total of 29 kilometre (km) of the river was dredged at Tk 73 crore. But the normal flow of the river was not restored.The dredging of remaining 30 km in Meherpur and another 26 km in Chuadanga District is in progress.According to WDB sources, the 30km from Rashikpur sluice gate in Meherpur to Damurhuda Upazila in Chuadanga is being re-excavated. The cost of the work has been estimated at Tk 46 crore.Local residents believe, the re-dredging of the river will greatly develop fish and agriculture sectors in the district.Taslima Khatun, a resident of Komarpur Village in Mujibnagar Upazila, said, "Re-dredging of the river will benefit us a lot. We can get to the river and take bath. Household works can be done by using the river water. Earlier, for a little water rise-up, we would be flooded. Now there will be no fear of sinking. Also we can catch fresh fish every day."Farmer Alauddin of Gopalpur Village said, "I have four bighas of land on the bank of the river. We cultivate the land piece once in a year. With the re-excavation, cultivation will be possible for almost whole year. Water from the river can also be used for irrigation."Shahin Alam, president of Mujibnagar Upazila Fishermen's League, said, "Many of our fishers are used to earn their livelihood by catching fish in the Bhairab River."Chairman of Mahajanpur Union in the Mujibnagar Upazila Amam Hossain Milu said, if the dead Bhairab River is re-navigated, the fishers will be benefited while peasants will be greatly.Shahinuzzaman, executive engineer of WDB, said, under the second phase, 45 per cent re-dredging have been completed.State Minister Farhad Hossain, MP and Meherpur District Awami League President said, the water level in Meherpur has gone down. That is why the irrigation work of farmers is facing setback.The present government has taken the initiative of dredging 517 small rivers and canals in 64 districts of the country; the re-excavation of the Bhairab River is going on under that programme; once the work is completed, the river will be navigable, and fishers, farmers and common people will be benefited.