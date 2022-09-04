Woman crushed under train in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Sep 3: A woman was crushed under a train in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Jamtoil Station Master Abu Hannan said a Dhaka-bound train of Silk City Express hit the woman in Tazurpara Chartar area at around 10 am while she was crossing the rail line, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Sub-Inspector of Sirajganj Railway Police Station Amirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.






















