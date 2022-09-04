Human chain demands increasing wages of Nakugaon Port workers

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Sep 3: A human chain was formed in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon to demand an increase in wages.

Load-unload workers of Nakugaon Land Port in the district organized the programme at the port area.

Labour Union President Alam Mia presided over the programme conducted by its General Secretary Sujon Mia.

Speaking at the human chain, the leaders of the labour union said that the prices of all kinds of daily necessities have increased, but the wage of the load-unload workers working in Nakugaon has not increased.

Workers said they are paid Tk 3 per CFT of stone to load. They demanded to increase the rate by one taka and set the rate to Tk 4.

They also said that the movement will continue until the demand is met.

Later on, the workers brought out a procession which paraded the port.












