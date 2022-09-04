Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four murdered in three districts

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman and two minor girls have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Jashore and Nilphamari, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: A minor girl was allegedly killed by her step mother in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Maria, 3, daughter of Rahmat Molla, a resident of Gazaria Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rahmat Molla married to Sonia Begum, 25, after the death of his first wife about four months back.
However, Sonia pushed Maria off to the Kathuria Canal from Gazalia Lock Gate at around 7:30am, which left the minor child drowned there.
Police, however, arrested Sonia Begum.
The arrested confessed of pushing off her step daughter to the canal over family dispute.
The deceased's father Rahmat Molla demanded justice over the killing.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station (PS) Md Abul Mansur confirmed the incident.  
JASHORE: An alleged gold smuggler was killed in a clash with police while his two accomplices were held with 30 gold bars in the district early Friday.
The detainees have been identified as Rabin Sarkar, 32, son of Abul Sarkar, and Abul Kashem, 34, son of Kabir Hossain from Cumilla.
During a drive by Detective Branch of Police in the Jamtala area of Sharsha Upazila in the district, the gold smugglers attacked the sleuths, said Jewel Imran, assistant superintend of police (ASP) (Nabharan Circle).
A clash ensued when the cops retaliated, leaving one of the smugglers dead on the spot.
Three members of DB Police were also injured at that time.
However, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
"The gold bars worth around Tk 7 crore were seized from Rabin and Kashem. They had been handed over to Sharsha police," said the ASP.
NILPHAMARI: A man attempted to commit suicide after killing his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old minor daughter in Domar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Ratna Begum, 26, wife of carpenter Ziarul Islam, 30, a resident of Pashchim Boragari Village under Boragari Union in the upazila, and their daughter Yasmin Ara.
Local sources said Ratna was at her father's house in Nimjkhana Hartakitala Village under Boragari Union for the last 14 days.
However, Ziarul came to the house of his father-in-law Abdul Karim on Wednesday noon, and killed Ratna and Yasmin with a sharp weapon at around 1:30am over a family feud.
Ratna's mother Bilkis Begum, 45, was also injured at that time.
Later on, Ziarul attempted to commit suicide.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
The law enforcers also arrested Ziarul and sent him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.  
Injured Bilkis Begum was admitted to Domar Upazila Health Complex.
Domar PS OC Md Mahmud Un Nabi confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with the PS is underway in this regard.
On information, Superintend of Police Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman visited the scene in the afternoon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fair price of Aush paddy makes Mohadevpur farmers happy
22 clinics, diagnostic centres sealed off
Lightning strike kills four men in three districts
22 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Countryside Event
Students leave school on erosion fear
Teenage boy held for raping schoolgirl at Gomastapur
Bhairab getting back navigability in Meherpur


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft