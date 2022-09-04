Four murdered in three districts

Four people including a woman and two minor girls have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Jashore and Nilphamari, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: A minor girl was allegedly killed by her step mother in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maria, 3, daughter of Rahmat Molla, a resident of Gazaria Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rahmat Molla married to Sonia Begum, 25, after the death of his first wife about four months back.

However, Sonia pushed Maria off to the Kathuria Canal from Gazalia Lock Gate at around 7:30am, which left the minor child drowned there.

Police, however, arrested Sonia Begum.

The arrested confessed of pushing off her step daughter to the canal over family dispute.

The deceased's father Rahmat Molla demanded justice over the killing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station (PS) Md Abul Mansur confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: An alleged gold smuggler was killed in a clash with police while his two accomplices were held with 30 gold bars in the district early Friday.

The detainees have been identified as Rabin Sarkar, 32, son of Abul Sarkar, and Abul Kashem, 34, son of Kabir Hossain from Cumilla.

During a drive by Detective Branch of Police in the Jamtala area of Sharsha Upazila in the district, the gold smugglers attacked the sleuths, said Jewel Imran, assistant superintend of police (ASP) (Nabharan Circle).

A clash ensued when the cops retaliated, leaving one of the smugglers dead on the spot.

Three members of DB Police were also injured at that time.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

"The gold bars worth around Tk 7 crore were seized from Rabin and Kashem. They had been handed over to Sharsha police," said the ASP.

NILPHAMARI: A man attempted to commit suicide after killing his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old minor daughter in Domar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ratna Begum, 26, wife of carpenter Ziarul Islam, 30, a resident of Pashchim Boragari Village under Boragari Union in the upazila, and their daughter Yasmin Ara.

Local sources said Ratna was at her father's house in Nimjkhana Hartakitala Village under Boragari Union for the last 14 days.

However, Ziarul came to the house of his father-in-law Abdul Karim on Wednesday noon, and killed Ratna and Yasmin with a sharp weapon at around 1:30am over a family feud.

Ratna's mother Bilkis Begum, 45, was also injured at that time.

Later on, Ziarul attempted to commit suicide.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The law enforcers also arrested Ziarul and sent him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Injured Bilkis Begum was admitted to Domar Upazila Health Complex.

Domar PS OC Md Mahmud Un Nabi confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with the PS is underway in this regard.

On information, Superintend of Police Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman visited the scene in the afternoon.





