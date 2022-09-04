Video
Home Countryside

Two die from snakebite in Natore, Panchagarh

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

Two men have died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Panchagarh, on Friday.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man, who was injured from snakebite in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Hossain Ali, 35, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Kalikapur Dahopara Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Hossain Ali at around 11am while he went to respond nature's call nearby the house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local snake charmer first and later, shifted to Natore Sadar Hospital.
The on-duty doctor of Natore Sadar Hospital referred Hossain Ali to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.
Jamnagar Union Parishad Chairman Golam Rabbani confirmed the incident.   
PANCHAGARH: A man was killed after being bitten by a snake in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Jalil, 50, a resident of Futkipara area under Haribhasa Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Jalil was working in his gourd field in the afternoon. At that time, a poisonous snake came out of hole and bit his leg, which left him critically injured.
Later on, he was rescued and taken to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


