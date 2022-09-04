Three men electrocuted in three districts

Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Natore and Sunamganj, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A madrasa teacher has been electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Golam Kibria, 30, son of Md Mozaher Ahmed, a resident of Ward No. 4 Madhya Bagga Village under Char Jubli Union in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher of Samitibazar Madrasa in the area.

Police and local sources said Golam Kibria came in contact with a live electric wire at around 2pm while he was working on a new electric line in front of Char Jabbar Union Samity Bazar Madrasa. He died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Deb Prio Das confirmed the incident, adding that Golam Kibria was buried after Esha prayers.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A farmer was electrocuted in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aslam Hossain, 50, a resident of Bilsha Purbapara Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Aslam Hossain came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was repairing a tube well in his house, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Gurudaspur PS OC Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.

SUNAMGANJ: A young man has been electrocuted in Tahirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 21, son of late Kaiyum, a resident of Bnodhpur Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Abdulla came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was walking on the roof of a building at Bagli Bazar, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and immediately took him to Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.













