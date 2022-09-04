Farmers protest potato rotting in cold storages



Farmers protesting potato rotting in Thakurgaon cold storages. photo: observer

Growers and traders are demanding compensations. They will go for tougher movement if their compensation demand is not met.

They have already made demonstration by blockading Thakurgaon-Panchagarh Highway in bus stand area in the district town. They dropped rotted potatoes on the highway while asking demurrage.

Under the banner of Alo Chashi and Bebosaye Kolyan Samity, their highway-siege agitation was held on Thursday noon. The highway was kept blockade for two hours.

Due to the blockade, all modes of transports remained stranded while traffic jam caused public sufferings. Cold storage owners said, the potato rotting was not caused due to lack of storing capacities and weather-related complications.

They further said, movement makers are not true farmers. "It is not our part to see their interest," they maintained.

Several hundreds of growers and traders took part in the blockade. But after sometime, they took possession on one lane of the highway following police request.

Their complaint is that their potatoes have got rotted because over-loading.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Thakurgaon, the total potato production from the district's 27,677 hectares (ha) of land stood at 7,40,584 metric tons (mt). But the capacity of 17 cold storages in the district is 1, 36,550 mt.

Cold storage fare has been increased to Tk 260 per 50kg bag. Growers and traders agitated demanding decreasing the cold storage fare. But it did not work. Later on, in a compelling situation, they kept their potatoes in cold storages at the increased rate.

Grower Rafiqul Islam of Salondor Union in the District Sadar said, "I cultivated potato on 15 bighas. The yield was good. I kept about 1,500 bags of potato at a higher fare. But my potatoes are now rotting. Who will take the responsibility?"

Trader Amzad Ali said, excess potatoes have been stored than capacities of cold storages; in six bag space, nine bags were stored; because of this potatoes have been rotting.

"Our compensations must be given," he added.

General Secretary (GS) of the Samity Hasibul Islam said, cold storage authorities stored excess potatoes through syndication. "We're also with farmers and traders," he added.

"We will go to court if their demand of compensation is not met soon," he further said.

Besides, he said, the office of the deputy commissioner (DC) will be besieged in the next week, and a memorandum will be submitted.

Manager of Rahbar Cold Storage in the district Manoj Ghosh said, "Our cold storage capacity is 10,000 mt. Potatoes have been stored according to the capacity."

"Potatoes were not stored beyond the capacity," said Manager Fazlur Rahman of Shahi Cold Storage. Rough weather has caused the rotting, he added.

They were echoed by Director of Somobai Cold Storage Dulal Hossain. He said, "Potato rotting did not occur in our storage. Some potatoes might have been rotted due to warming. Growers and traders are agitating. The administration should inquire about their compensation demand. Cold storage owners' opinions should also be heard."

When contacted over their mobile phone, President Md Abdullah and GS Sohel Rana of Thakurgaon Cold Storage Association denied the complaint of rotting due to capacity crunch. The potato rotting has been due to warming and rough weather, they added.

Cold storages are regularly being monitored by district and upazila administration through magistrate, they further said.

A section is trying to create unstable situation in the name of growers, mostly intermediaries, they said. Dropping rotted potatoes on the highway was the eyewash protest, they added.

"It is not our task to see their movement interest. We will see the interest of farmers," they maintained.

DC Md Mahbubur Rahman, "We're getting information of potato rotting. If there is any defect in storing, it will be inquired, and necessary measures will be taken."













