Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Strong evidence of obstruction by Trump, says his ex Justice chief

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

WASHINGTON, Sept 3: Donald Trump's former attorney general said Friday the US government appeared justified in raiding the former president's home to recover classified materials -- and that he suspected they have "good" evidence of obstruction.
Legal pressure on Trump has ratcheted up since the FBI's August 8 raid, with details emerging of documents labeled secret improperly stored at his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida, his team delaying authorities' access to the material, and then falsely claiming they had turned over all classified papers.
"For them to have taken things to the current point, they probably have good evidence," Bill Barr, who led the Justice Department in the latter half of the Trump administration, said on Fox News.
"If they clearly have the president moving stuff around, hiding stuff in his desk, and telling people to dissemble with the government, they may be inclined to bring that case," he said.
Barr spoke after a Florida court filing by the Justice Department detailed what the Federal Bureau of Investigation retrieved in its raid on the former president's estate, which is also an exclusive club for dues-paying members.
The filing showed highly classified government documents, including some marked "Top Secret," were discovered in his personal office, two months after Trump attorneys told Justice officials in a sworn certification that there were no more classified materials on the premises.
The detailed list of what was seized August 8 also showed Trump held on to more than 11,000 unclassified government records that he claims are his to keep -- but legally are owned by the National Archives.
"People say this was unprecedented," Barr said of the raid. "Well, it's also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club."
The list appeared to provide support for the Justice Department's probe.
In their warrant for the raid, they cited the Espionage Act which forbids the retention and sharing of highly sensitive documents pertaining to national defense; the law against obstructing investigation; and a law against destruction of government documents.
Among the papers seized were 18 documents labelled "top secret", 53 labelled "secret" and another 31 marked                "confidential."
Of those, seven top secret files, 17 secret files and three confidential files were retrieved from Trump's private office.
Agents also found several dozen empty folders labelled "classified" in the office, raising speculation that sensitive documents may have been lost, destroyed or moved.
Much of what agents found there and in a separate storeroom was intermixed in boxes with Trump's personal legal files, clothing, gifts and books gathered in his final days in the White House in January 2021.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Strong evidence of obstruction by Trump, says his ex Justice chief
Ousted Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return
Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, without Putin
Iran equips 51 cities with civil defence systems: Defence official
Russia, West step up energy war as risk of nuclear disaster haunts Ukraine
US approves $1.1b in arms for Taiwan, angering China
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Suu Kyi sentenced to three years for electoral fraud


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft