Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ousted Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Sept 3: Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was provided on Saturday with an official residence and security by the government after he returned to the country he had fled in July during economic unrest, two senior          officials said.
Rajapaksa fled in the early hours of July 13 after massive protests engulfed Colombo and demonstrators enraged with the economic devastation stormed his official residence and office.
He resigned after arriving in Singapore and later traveled to Thailand.
A Sri Lanka government spokesman and the president's office did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment on Rajapaksa's return.
The former president met with a group of ruling party members and lawmakers at the airport early on Saturday before being whisked to the residence allocated by the government.
A senior official said Rajapaksa has not indicated his plans.
"What he told us last night was that he needs some time as he wasn't even allowed to step out of his room due to security reasons," one official said, adding Rajapaksa had not been allowed to go to the gym.
"Once he has spent some time at home he will let us know what he wants to do," said the official, who asked not to be named.
Sri Lanka, grappling with one its worst economic crisis since independence, this week reached a staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund for a loan of $2.9   billion.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Strong evidence of obstruction by Trump, says his ex Justice chief
Ousted Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return
Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, without Putin
Iran equips 51 cities with civil defence systems: Defence official
Russia, West step up energy war as risk of nuclear disaster haunts Ukraine
US approves $1.1b in arms for Taiwan, angering China
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Suu Kyi sentenced to three years for electoral fraud


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft