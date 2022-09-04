Video
Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Janus, the Geneva Museum of Natural History's two-headed Greek tortoise enjoys salad on September 3 on the day of its 25th birthday, reaching the record for the longest known life span of a two-headed tortoise. Named after the two-headed Roman god, Janus was born on September 3, 1997 at Geneva's Natural History Museum from an egg that had been placed in an incubator. With two heads, the animal would not have survived in nature, but thanks to the attentive daily care of the museum, the tortoise hold the record of longevity. The star is pampered daily enjoying warm bath and pleasant UV sessions, walks or massages.     photo : AFP


