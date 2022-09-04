Video
California opens cooling centers for heat wave vulnerable

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3: It is too hot in Nelly Amaya's place when the mercury surges into triple digits, driven by the punishing heat wave gripping the western United States.
"We don't have air conditioning at our house, we only have a fan," Amaya, a retiree, told AFP.
"We come here because we can't stay at home."
Amaya is one of hundreds of people in Los Angeles who are making use of the 40 cooling centers set up by the county's emergency department as a fearsome heat dome sends temperatures soaring.
The centers have been established in libraries, recreation and park facilities, and senior living facilities, offering shelter in air-conditioned rooms and cold drinks during the heat of the day.
Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for most of California, as well as parts of Nevada and Arizona, with thermometers logging highs over 110 Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in some places.
The oppressive heat is expected to last well into next week, smothering a holiday weekend, with little relief in the way of cooler nights.
Doctors say when temperatures remain elevated for long periods -- particularly overnight -- it puts strains on the human body that can cause a cascade of illness, sometimes even leading to death.
Joseph Riser of the Los Angeles emergency management department said the city was doing its best to look out for those in need of help when the mercury rises over 100 Fahrenheit.
"Once that hits that peak... then the plans we have for adverse weather kick in and we begin rallying the troops, getting the supplies, making sure which centers can be open and that we have enough," he said.     AFP







