Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Cloudburst in Dharamshala triggers flash floods, rescue ops underway

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

DHARAMSHALA, Sept 3: Senior officials visited Khaniyara locality here on Saturday, a day after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the area, and directed relief workers to step up efforts for rehabilitation of those affected.
Several houses and shops were destroyed in heavy rains in the area on Friday. Besides, 15 houses and three shops were partially damaged and 45 sheep and goats went missing. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal visited Khaniyara along with Superintendent of Police Kushal Sharma this morning.
Mr Jindal instructed the relief workers to expedite efforts for the rehabilitation of those affected due to the heavy rains so that they do not face any problems.
"After receiving information about the cloudburst in Khaniyara on Friday, an SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) rescue team left for the spot within five minutes. A team headed by Tehsildar Apoorva Sharma was also sent to the site for carrying out relief work in the area.
"The damage caused by the rains is being reviewed and effective steps are being taken by the district administration to ensure that the affected families do not face any kind of problem," Mr Jindal said.
Disaster management control rooms have been set up at district and sub-district levels so that relief and rehabilitation work can be carried out immediately after receiving information about a disaster, he said.
Due to the heavy rain on Friday, a nullah in Khaniyara village overflowed, damaging private and public property in the main market.
Mud entered houses and shops on the Nag Mandir road and a small bridge was washed away, affecting traffic on the Dharamshala-Sidhwari road. A few vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.     PTI










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Lightning strikes kill 23 people in eastern India
California opens cooling centers for heat wave vulnerable
NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch
Cloudburst in Dharamshala triggers flash floods, rescue ops underway
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia
Demonstrators stand with a giant leaving card, depicting an image
Myanmar junta jails former British envoy for one year: Diplomatic source


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft