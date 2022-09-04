Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

YANGON, Sept 3: The leader of Myanmar's military junta will travel to Russia next week for economic talks, state media in the Southeast Asian nation reported Saturday.
Min Aung Hlaing's visit comes as both governments face diplomatic isolation -- Moscow for its February invasion of Ukraine, and Naypyidaw for a military coup last year.
He will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in the far-eastern city of Vladivostok, The Global New Light of Myanmar said.
Representatives from China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan and other countries will also attend.
The general will hold talks with Russian government officials to "further cement the cooperation" and friendly ties between the two countries' economies and governments, the report said.
Since the putsch that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February last year, Myanmar has faced Western sanctions and a downgrade in relations.
Min Aung Hlaing is unlikely to be invited to the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' summit in Phnom Penh in November, with the bloc frustrated over a lack of progress on resolving the country's political crisis.
Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed as the military regime struggles to crush resistance.
More than 2,200 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to a local monitor.
Russia, meanwhile, is under a variety of international sanctions after its February invasion of Ukraine.
Since then, Myanmar's ruling generals have sought to deepen ties with major ally and arms supplier Moscow -- whose invasion the junta has said was "justified".     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Lightning strikes kill 23 people in eastern India
California opens cooling centers for heat wave vulnerable
NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch
Cloudburst in Dharamshala triggers flash floods, rescue ops underway
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia
Demonstrators stand with a giant leaving card, depicting an image
Myanmar junta jails former British envoy for one year: Diplomatic source


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft