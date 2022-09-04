Video
Reus helps Dortmund to top spot with goal in win over Hoffenheim

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

DORTMUND, SEPT 3: A goal from forward Marco Reus has seen Dortmund claim first position on the Bundesliga table with a 1-0 win at home against Hoffenheim on Friday night.
Dortmund won their fourth game of five this season - and their third 1-0 victory of the campaign - thanks to a first-half goal from Reus.
Reus opened the scoring after 16 minutes, thumping in a ball slid in by English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens after some creative work from the impressive Julian Brandt.
The goal was Reus' 146th Bundesliga strike in 345 games - and the 60th time he has put his team up 1-0.
"We did very well in the first half, in the second we ran out of steam a bit," Reus told DAZN immediately after the game.  "We protected our goal well, we have to be a bit more cold-blooded up front."
Dortmund striker Anthony Modeste almost scored his second goal of the season after 68 minutes when he capitalised on a deflected strike from Thorgan Hazard, but Hoffenheim keeper Oli Baumann managed to throw his chest in the way.  Dortmund managed to see off a late Hoffenheim attack from former Dortmunder Jacob Bruun Larsen in the 87th minute to win 1-0.     -AFP


