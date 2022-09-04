Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tiger, Michelle Obama lead tributes to 'the greatest' Serena

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

NEW YORK, SEPT 3: Tiger Woods and former first lady Michelle Obama hailed Serena Williams as "the greatest" on Friday as the tennis superstar headed into retirement.
Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, played what was almost certainly the last match of her 27-year career at the US Open when she slipped to a three-set defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic.
"@serenawilliams you're literally the greatest on and off the court," tweeted Woods, a 15-time golf major winner who was in Serena's player box for her second round win on Wednesday.
"Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!"
Michelle Obama hailed Serena for her rise to super-stardom from the tough Californian neighborhood of Compton to sporting and cultural icon.
"Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time," tweeted Obama.
"I'm proud of you, my friend and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents."
NBA superstar LeBron James described Serena as a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).
"Congratulations to you, you had an unbelievabe career," James said in a video message.
"What you have done for sport, for women is unprecedented, it's been an honour to watch your journey and conquer all the goals you set out to do.
"Win, lose or draw, we knew you were the greatest."
Fellow NBA legend Magic Johnson saluted Serena for her inspiring other Black athletes.
"We just witnessed the last US Open for the greatest of all time, Serena Williams!! Serena has meant so much to sports, the game of tennis, the world, every little girl, and even more to every little Black girl across the globe," tweeted Johnson.
Television and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey described Williams as a "Shero. Legend forever" while US sprinter Allyson Felix said her achievements "will never be lost on me".
Teenage tennis star Coco Gauff, who is widely seen as Williams's heir apparent, hailed her compatriot for inspiring her to take up the sport.
"Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you've had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT!"
Gauff was the French Open runner-up this year and is already into the fourth round of the US Open.
Andy Roddick, the last American man to win a Slam title in New York in 2003, said watching her play was the "pleasure of a lifetime."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gauff credits nice guy Nick Kyrgios for career boost
Beaten Murray motivated by 'nonsense' over future
Reus helps Dortmund to top spot with goal in win over Hoffenheim
Tiger, Michelle Obama lead tributes to 'the greatest' Serena
Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam tennis queen
A "Thank You" gesture to Virat from HK players
Women's football team reaches Nepal safely
Zimbabwe stun Australia in historic third ODI win


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft