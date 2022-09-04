

A

"Virat, Thank you for inspiring a Generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days ahead. With strength, with love : Team Hong Kong". The message displayed on a jersey was presented to Virat Kohli.

It is hoped that this combined wish of players will bring luck to Kohli, who last scored an international hundred more than 1000 days ago.

"It was one of the players' ideas and all agreed to do it as a "Thank You" gesture to Virat Kohli for being an idol to youngsters and motivation", Smita Chhetri, who is the only woman team manager in the Asia Cup, said exclusively.

"It's a HK shirt-Scott's shirt, our team jersey. We used our wicketkeeper Scott McKechnie's shirt", Ravi Nagdev, the General Manager : Cricket Hong Kong revealed.

Virat had spent an hour with every young player of the Hong Kong team.

"Our players have not faced the bowling of 145 plus speed but they have got good experience playing with the senior players of other leading teams", Ravi Nagdev, the General Manager, Cricket Hong Kong, said.

"The members of the HK team will be spending three days in hotel quarantine on their return. The hotel expenses for the team will be borne by the government as we represent HK. They will also undergo a 4-day self monitoring quarantine".

"Kinchit Shah who recently proposed to a girl in the stadium will head to India for a while for a break", Nagdev added.





After two successive defeats against India and Pakistan, the Hong Kong is elimiated from the ongoing Asia Cup but won the hearts of the fans and spectators to what HK players showed gesture to Team India's out of form Virat Kohli."Virat, Thank you for inspiring a Generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days ahead. With strength, with love : Team Hong Kong". The message displayed on a jersey was presented to Virat Kohli.It is hoped that this combined wish of players will bring luck to Kohli, who last scored an international hundred more than 1000 days ago."It was one of the players' ideas and all agreed to do it as a "Thank You" gesture to Virat Kohli for being an idol to youngsters and motivation", Smita Chhetri, who is the only woman team manager in the Asia Cup, said exclusively."It's a HK shirt-Scott's shirt, our team jersey. We used our wicketkeeper Scott McKechnie's shirt", Ravi Nagdev, the General Manager : Cricket Hong Kong revealed.Virat had spent an hour with every young player of the Hong Kong team."Our players have not faced the bowling of 145 plus speed but they have got good experience playing with the senior players of other leading teams", Ravi Nagdev, the General Manager, Cricket Hong Kong, said."The members of the HK team will be spending three days in hotel quarantine on their return. The hotel expenses for the team will be borne by the government as we represent HK. They will also undergo a 4-day self monitoring quarantine"."Kinchit Shah who recently proposed to a girl in the stadium will head to India for a while for a break", Nagdev added.