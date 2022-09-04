Women's football team reaches Nepal safely

The Bangladesh national women's football team reached Nepal on Saturday safely to take part in the SAFF Women's Championship scheduled to be held from September 6-19 in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

The team is now staying at The Salty Hotel in Kathmandu and all players and officials are safe and well, according to a message received from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

The Sabina and Co. will hold their first training at army headquarters today (Sunday) at 4:45pm (BST).

Apart from host Nepal, six more countries -- India, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Pakistan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka -- split into two groups, will compete in the regional tournament.

India are the defending champions of the SAFF championship and won the highest numbers (five times) of titles.

Bangladesh, which pitted at group A along with India, Pakistan and the Maldives, will start their tournament campaign taking on the Maldives on September 7, play the second group match against Pakistan on September 10 and face India in their third and last group match on September 13.

After the group phase matches, the top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals on September 16 while the final of the championship is slated for September 19. All the matches will be played at Dasarath Rangasala Stadium. -BSS







