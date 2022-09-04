Video
Zimbabwe stun Australia in historic third ODI win

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

An Ibis bird flys by as Australia's batsman Steve Smith bats during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville on September 3, 2022. photo: AFP

An Ibis bird flys by as Australia's batsman Steve Smith bats during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville on September 3, 2022. photo: AFP

TOWNSVILLE, SEPT 3: Zimbabwe stunned a nearly full-strength Australia by three wickets on Saturday to claim a historic victory in the third one-day international in Townsville.   
After leg-spinner Ryan Burl (5-10) played a starring role in dismissing the hosts for a lowly 141, Zimbabwe overcame a wobbly chase to beat the cricket powerhouse for the first time in Australia when they hauled in the target in the 39th over, triggering scenes of celebration.  
It was a consolation victory for Zimbabwe to conclude the three-match series.
"We showed a whole lot of fight... it was a testament to the work the boys put in," said Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva, who top-scored with a composed 37 not out.  
The tourists started the chase impressively, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tadiwanashe Marumani posting a 38-run opening stand.  
But Australia quick Josh Hazlewood turned the game on its head with the wicket of Kaitano (19) in the ninth over, and soon after dismissed Wessly Madhevere and Sean Williams on consecutive deliveries.
A nervous Zimbabwe, seeking just their third victory against Australia from 32 ODIs, batted defensively and slumped to 77-5 after Murumani (35) fell to towering all-rounder Cameron Green.  
Chakabva calmed the nerves and was joined by an inspired Burl, who hit a six off player-of-the-series Adam Zampa to get Zimbabwe within sight of a famous victory.  
He fell with five runs needed but there was no late twist.
"You turn up to international sport and you can get beaten on any day, and we saw that today," said Australia captain Aaron Finch.
"They were relentless with the ball early on."    
In their first series in Australia since 2004, Zimbabwe struggled to be competitive in the opening two matches at the same venue and were routed for just 96 on Wednesday.
In a confidence boost, Chakabva won the toss for the first time in the series and his accurate attack claimed regular wickets against Australia's misfiring batting order.    -AFP


