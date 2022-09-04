Hockey's maiden franchise-based tournament in October

It will be the first time for the history of the country's hockey as the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) has decided to organise a maiden franchise-based tournament to bring back its lost popularity.

At one time hockey was the second most popular sports in Bangladesh, but the present scenario is different as the hockey is now far behind popularity compare to cricket and football. In this context, the BHF is going to organise a franchise-based tournament to bring back the lost popularity of hockey.

Talking to BSS on Saturday, BHF's acting General Secretary Mohammad Yousuf informed that the franchise-based league will be held with the participation of six teams under the federation.

Six corporate teams in the name of six divisions will take part in the franchise-based league, he said, adding: "The tentative date of starting the league is the third week of October which would continue till mid November."

Mohammad Yousuf said a signing ceremony between BHF and ACE, a sister concern of Bashundhara Group who will provide logistics support in the tournament, would be held on Monday (Sept 5) at Utsab Hall of Hotel Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the city with BHF's President and Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC will be present as the chief guest in the function.

Many things would be finalised after the official agreement and it would be a great work in the history of hockey, the BHF's acting General Secretary added. -BSS











