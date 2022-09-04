Bangladesh players return home after Asia Cup fiasco



Players of Bangladesh national cricket team returned Dhaka from Dubai. photo:: screenshot

Batting coach Jemmy Siddons, fielding consultant Shane McDermott, pace bowling coach Allan Donald and spinning coach Rangana Herath went to their respective countries directly from Dubai while Bangladesh team director remained in the UAE with his family.

After arriving at the airport, the players of Bangladesh avoided media.

Bangladesh players are scheduled to report to newly appointed technical consultant Sridharan Sriram on September 12 for the camp ahead of the World Cup. Sriram will work on batting techniques.

According to the ICC regulation, the BCB will be announcing Bangladesh squad for the world cup within September 15. Sriram wants to work with the players before the announcement.

Bangladesh will depart home for New Zealand on September 24, where they will take on Pakistan alongside home team in a tri-nation T20i tournament commencing on October 7.





