Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh players return home after Asia Cup fiasco

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Sports Reporter

Players of Bangladesh national cricket team returned Dhaka from Dubai. photo:: screenshot

Players of Bangladesh national cricket team returned Dhaka from Dubai. photo:: screenshot

Players of Bangladesh national cricket team returned Dhaka from Dubai after a futile mission. They reach at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:00am (BST).
Batting coach Jemmy Siddons, fielding consultant Shane McDermott, pace bowling coach Allan Donald and spinning coach Rangana Herath went to their respective countries directly from Dubai while Bangladesh team director remained in the UAE with his family.
After arriving at the airport, the players of Bangladesh avoided media.
Bangladesh players are scheduled to report to newly appointed technical consultant Sridharan Sriram on September 12 for the camp ahead of the World Cup. Sriram will work on batting techniques.
According to the ICC regulation, the BCB will be announcing Bangladesh squad for the world cup within September 15. Sriram wants to work with the players before the announcement.
Bangladesh will depart home for New Zealand on September 24, where they will take on Pakistan alongside home team in a tri-nation T20i tournament commencing on October 7.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gauff credits nice guy Nick Kyrgios for career boost
Beaten Murray motivated by 'nonsense' over future
Reus helps Dortmund to top spot with goal in win over Hoffenheim
Tiger, Michelle Obama lead tributes to 'the greatest' Serena
Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam tennis queen
A "Thank You" gesture to Virat from HK players
Women's football team reaches Nepal safely
Zimbabwe stun Australia in historic third ODI win


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft