6 killed in accidents on Friday, Saturday

At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

In Dhaka, two persons died in two separate accidents in city's Mirpur and Jatrabari areas early Saturday and Friday.

Around 7:30am Saturday morning, a construction worker, Md Babul Hawlader, 44, accidentally fell down from a four-storey building at Shewrapara area in Mirpur area while working.

He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition where the on duty doctors declared him dead at 10:30am.

In another incident on Friday night, a businessman, Md Iqbal Hossain, 33, suffered severe injuries as a speeding pick-up hit his vehicle from behind at Shonir Akhra area in city's Jatrabari. Iqbal was taken to DMCH but he succumbed to his injuries at midnight.

DMCH police camp Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Bacchu Mia said the body of the construction worker has been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, and the body of the businessman was handed over to his family. The incidents were notified to the respective police stations, he added.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent adds a Chattogram University (CU) teacher was killed after his scooty was hit by a private car on the Chattogram-Hathazari Highway early Saturday. Deceased Aftab Hossain was an Assistant Professor of CU's Zoology Department.

Police detained the private car driver, who hit Aftab Hossain's scooty from behind in front of the university's gate No 1. Aftab fell on the ground and was critically injured, said Sadequr Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Panchlaish Police Station.

Aftab was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors pronounced him dead. The university Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said Aftab met the tragic end of his life while returning to the campus.

Our Sylhet Correspondent reports three persons, including a couple, were killed in a collision between a pickup van and an auto-rickshaw in Sylhet's Gopalganj upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased were Lutfor Rahman, 72, a former UP member at Bianibazar upazila of the district; and his wife Jelly Begum; and Yunus Miah, 28, son of Suna Miah of Zakiganj upazila. One more person was critically injured in the accident and he has been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital.

Witnessed said a Sylhet-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a Beanibazar-bound pickup van at Ranaping area, leaving three dead on the spot and another injured. After the collision, the pickup van fell into a roadside ditch. Gopalganj Model Police Station OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the accident news.









