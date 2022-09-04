Fakhrul cautions party men of AL conspiracy against BNP



Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir , Secretary General of BNP, speaks at an event organized in front of party's central office located in Naya paltan area in city on Saturday. photo : Observer

Fakhurl said it while addressing a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday. Bangladesh Chhatra Forum and Uttaranchal Chhatra Forum jointly arranged the programme marking 16th anniversary of the release of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman from prison.

He said, "BNP came back to the political field like a Phoenix bird. Now we have to set our every step very consciously. Because Awami League is conspiring against us and trying to find excuses to oppress the oppositions."

Mentioning, "The world community has already realized the propaganda of the fascist government. That's why they give imposed sanctions against the IGP Benazir Ahmed," Fakhrul said, "Now we have no option but to win this battle and bring back democracy in the country."

"We will not let our Abdur Rahman, Nur-e-Alam and Shaon's sacrifice of life go in vain," he added.

The BNP leader said, "Conspirators tried to eliminate Bangladesh Nationalists and democracy from the country. That's why they conducted 1/11 in 2007. Then minus two formula was just an eye wash. Because in 2007, 1/11 eliminated only one leader from politics, who dedicated her life for the return of democracy in the country," he added.

"National and international connivers are mutually try to destroy our democracy. Still this group is active to establish one party political culture in the country to secure their own interests by sacrificing the interests of the country."

At this time he also underscored the organizational capability of the BNP Acting Chairman and said, "Tarique Rahman is very clear about the vision and mission of the party. After imprisonment of our Chairman Khaleda Zia, he organized our party in a very systemic way."

"That is why false cases have been filed against Tariq Rahman and Khaleda Zia just as President Ziaur Rahman was assassinated by the conspirators," he also said.

The government has no headace about the people's suffering. They are busy to suppress the opposition to stay in power illegally, the BNP leader also alleged.















