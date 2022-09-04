Video
Sunday, 4 September, 2022
Dengue death toll rises to 23

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

One more dengue patient died in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 23.
During this period, 245 people were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest death was reported from Cox's Bazar where the dengue death toll stood at 13. Ten other fatalities were reported from Dhaka division. Of the new patients, 204 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 41 outside it, DGHS said.
A total of 858 dengue patients, including 739 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.    -UNB


