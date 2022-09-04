Video
Mushrooming nursing edu will deprive patients of better care: BSMMU VC

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent


Opening of below standard nursing institutions everywhere will not make studying nursing easy and if done so, patient won't get proper services, said Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).  
Vice-Chancellor said, "Nursing education should be of international standard. It cannot be simplified. Facilitating nursing education will deprive patients of better care."
He came up with this remark at a programme of the nursing department at BSMMU on Saturday.
The admission of BSc in nursing 12th batch and MSc 1st batch students were held at BSMMU. Here, the students of different years of nursing department performed music, recitation, drama and dance.
Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "There is a lot of demand from the freshers. I hope that the freshers will become good people with education. We don't know who has what talent. That talent should be revealed. Students should be serious about their studies, punctual and disciplined. The reading of the day should be read on the same day. Be kind to others."
"If the nurses treat the patients as family members, take care of them, only then the patients will get relief from the treatment," he added.
Prof Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of BSMMU spoke as a special guest on the occasion. Prof Dr Habibur Rahman Dulal, Proctor of the university, Registrar (Acting) Dr Swapan Kumar Tapadar and others were also present at the programme. Devabrata Banik, Dean of the Faculty of Nursing and Medical Technology presided over the event.


