Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
BNP’s hands stained with blood: Quader

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quaderon Saturday said there are still bloodstains on the hands of the leaders and workers of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
"I want to warn Mirza Fakhrul that there are huge bloodstains on your hands. (On the other hand), we did not kill any of you. We do not believe in the politics of murder and conspiracy," he said.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said these while addressing the conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) combined private university branch at Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital.
He further said BNP killed 21 thousand Awami League leaders and activists, including Ahsanullah Master, Kibria and Ivy Rahman.
About Zia's body, he said the body of Zia was brought to Dhaka from Chattogram but nobody saw that body.
"Can Mirza Fakhrul Saheb show a picture of the body? He can't," Quader added.
Referring to BNP leaders, Quader said: "Can you oust the government? Let's see if the people respond. Still people have no response in this regard."
Mentioning that the movement of BNP means their internal quarrels, he went on saying that the movement of the leaders and workers of BNP means infighting and throwing chairs among themselves.
He said when BNP attacks on police, the law enforcers have to retaliate for their self-defense.
The AL general secretary said that Mirza Fakhrul is talking about movement repeatedly but the people are not responding. "The people have no connection with BNP except its activists," he continued.
About the elections, Quader said the final game will be played in the next election as everything will be decided through the polls.
With Chhatra League Private University Branch President Zahid Hossain Parvez in the chair, the programme was conducted by its General Secretary Azizul Hakim Samrat.
About the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Quader posed the question: "Why were the murderers rewarded? Why they were safely sent abroad? Why were they given jobs in our embassies?"
They (BNP leaders) will not answer these questions as they are afraid to face the truth, he added.
Office Secretary of Awami League Barrister Biplab Barua, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) President Al Nahian Khan Joy and its General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya and Samilito Private University Chhatra League Founder General Secretary Sarkar Rifat Sanjay also spoke, among others, on the occasion.     -BSS


