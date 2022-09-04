Father sent to jail in daughter’s suicide case

Shahin Alam, father of Sanjana Mosaddik, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping from 12th storied building at Dakkhinkhan in the capital, was sent to jail on Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Humayun Kabir passed the order on completion of his one-day remand.

Sanjana Mosaddik was a student of seventh semester at English Department at BRAC University.

On Thursday another court placed him on a one-day remand for questioning.

Sub Inspector Rezia Khatun of Dakkhinkhan Police Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the father before the court with a prayer to keep in jail until investigation is completed. A team of RAB arrested Shahin Alam from Gafargaon in Mymensingh on Wednesday as he went into hiding after Sanjana's suicide.

According to family sources, Sanjana was beaten up by his father several times and she filed a general diary with Dakkhinkhan Police Station earlier. On August 27, she jumped from the rooftop of a 12-storied building at Mollartek in Dakkhinkhan and succumbed to her injuries. Her body was recovered at about 7:00pm on that day.

At night on that day, Sanjana's mother Umme Salma Moni filed a case accusing Sanjana's father for instigating her to commit the suicide.













