Karmasangsthan Bank tops in APA assessment

In the final evaluation of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) signed with financial institutions and departments/organizations under the Ministry of Finance, the Karmasngsthan Bank ranked first among the state-owned specialized banks in the fiscal year 2021-22, says a press release.

The bank's chairman Md. Nurul Amin and board of directors formulated practical policies, specific guidelines for bank management and above all the tireless work of officers and employees at all level, including the field level, made this success possible.

Shirin Akhter, Managing Director of the Bank said the APA was signed with the government to achieve specific targets in various performance areas and indicators every fiscal year. Achieving the objectives of the APA requires specific action plans and close monitoring for the implementation of the action plans. This achievement has been made possible by taking the necessary measures for implementation within the stipulated time.

The bank officers, employees at all levels believe the bank will quickly climb to the top of success with the dynamic and up-to-date work plan and capable leadership of the chief executive.









