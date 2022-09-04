Manipur traders seek corridor facilities from Bangladesh

Sept 3: A delegation of the Joint Movement Committee for Corridor has recently sought the intervention of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for expediting the process of rendering the long-cherished dream of corridor from Balurghat-Hili to Mahendraganj-Tura (Meghalaya) on and through the land of Bangladesh a tangible reality.

The delegation led by Dr Naba Kumar Das, who is the convener of Joint Movement Committee for Corridor also handed over a memorandum during their visit to Bangladesh on August 29.

The same memorandum was also presented to the Railway Minister of Bangladesh Md Nurul Islam Sujan on August 30, in the presence of Ekbal Rahim, Chief Whip of Bangladesh Parliament, Amulya Ratan Biswas, Rupak Dutta, Subrata Majumdar Dollar, General Secretary, Dinajpur Press Club, representative of NTV, Hili, Shahinur Reza and Wahedujjaman Bulbul, advocate of Bangladesh Supreme Court. Dr NK Das said the project rail and road connectivity between the two neighbour-countries is a long-standing demand of the people of the two countries and the implementation of this historic project will contribute to economic development, smooth cultural cooperation and exchanges and strengthen relations between India and Bangladesh.

The memorandum said that social, cultural and economic development of a nation depends much upon the development of communication. Bangladesh is more or less a developing nation. Its ongoing development will be accelerated and boosted if the implementation of the project of rail connectivity between the two parts of India on and through the land of Bangladesh.

The memorandum said that the implementation of the said project will have a very positive impact on Bangladesh in terms of its socio-economic and edu-cultural development on a rapid scale. The Joint Movement Committee for Corridor from Balurghat-Hili-Mahendraganj-Tura (Meghalaya) through Bangladesh has decided to draw attention to these realities based on necessity in the greater interest of both Bangladesh and India.

It said Bangladesh is one of the few most-favoured nations as the status accorded by India to Bangladesh. Implementation of the same project will further strengthen the international relations between the two countries and enhance the expedite cooperation between the two nations. "In this connection, we would like to mention that the Ministry of Railways, Government of India has prepared a Master Plan on the basis of a joint statement on India-Bangladesh virtual summit dated December 17, 2020 and joint statement issued on the occasion of the visit of Prime Minister of India to Bangladesh dated March 26 and 27, 2021 respectively for connectivity across international boundaries of Bangladesh and India," the committee said.

"This railway connectivity will provide benefits in all domains of the national life of Bangladesh as well as that of India. The implementation of this historic project will lead the economy of Bangladesh and northeast India to go up and social, cultural and educational cooperation and exchanges between the two countries will lead to be solidified in many folds," it added.

-Ukhrul Times (Manipur)








