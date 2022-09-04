Video
BPGMEA re-elects Shamim Ahmed as a President

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Shamim Ahmed

Shamim Ahmed

Shamim Ahmed has been re-elected as president of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) for the session 20222023
Giasuddin Ahmed also has been re-elected as Senior Vice President. K. M. lqbal Hossain and Quazi Anwarul Haque have been re-elected as Vice Presidents respectively, says a press release.
It may be mentioned that under the directives of Commerce Ministry, BPGMEA election board chairman Abdur Razzak declared the aforementioned final election result of office bearers on Saturday September 3, 2022 at the BPGMEA Paltan's Head Office.
Notably, as per the order of the Ministry of Commerce, on September 1, 2022, 7 new members were elected to the seven vacant positions of the board of directors of BPGMEA at the head office of the association in Paltari.
They are as under: General Group:  Md. Yusuf Ashraf,  K. M. Iqbal Hossain,  Humayun Kabir Bablu,  Md. Enamul Haque,  Md. Abdul Mannan. Associate Group:  Md. Khorshed Alam,  Abdul Kader Mani.
The 21 member of the Board of Directors of BPGMEA is as under:  Md. Jashim Uddin,  Shamim Ahmed,  Giasuddin Ahmed,  K. M. Iqbal Hossain,  Quazi Anwarul Ilaque,  Md. Yusuf Ashraf,  Ferdous Wahed,  Shahedul Islam Helal,  Mosaddequr Rahman Nannu,  Humayun Kabir Bablu,  Md. Golam Kibria,  Md. Yaqub,  Noor Alam Bacchu,  Md. Abdul Mannan,  ATM Syeedur Rahman Bulbul,  Md. Shahjahan,  Md. Khorshed Alain,  Md. Enamul Haque,  Aman Ullah,  Md. Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan,  Abdul Quader Mani.
The 21 member board of directors will run this Association for one year (2022-2023) term.


