German exports fall, adding to recession fears

FRANKFURT, Sept 3: German exports fell in July for the first time in four months, official data published Friday showed, fuelling concerns that Europe's biggest economy could be heading for a recession.

The country exported 131.3 billion euros' ($131.4 billion) worth of goods, 2.1 percent lower than in June, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the federal statistics agency Destatis.

The indicator was 14.3 percent higher than in July last year, while Germany's trade balance remained positive at 5.4 billion euros.

Businesses are increasingly pessimistic about the outlook for the country's export-driven economy, as inflation soars and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine casts a long shadow.

Germany's Ifo institute recently warned that the country may be "on the cusp of a recession".

"Global supply chain frictions, geopolitical risks and rising production costs are the obvious drivers behind this new trend" of worsening trade data, said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the ING bank.

German exports to Russia -- which has been hit with sanctions since invading Ukraine -- fell 15.1 percent on-month in July, to 1.0 billion euros. That represented a 55.1 percent drop from the same month a year earlier.

Exports to the United States -- Germany's top export destination -- dropped 13.7 percent to 12.3 billion euros, while shipments to China and Britain also fell.

The German economy stagnated between April and June, registering growth of zero percent, according to official figures. -AFP





