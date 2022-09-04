Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP, ShareTrip to offer exciting travel privileges

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

GP, ShareTrip to offer exciting travel privileges

GP, ShareTrip to offer exciting travel privileges

ShareTrip and Grameenphone (GP)  have signed a long-term contract offering an array of benefits for their loyal customer base. The agreement is designed to enhance opportunities of additional benefits for GP users, where they can enjoy irresistible offers and discounts on a range of services from ShareTrip. The signing ceremony was held at GP House recently.
From now onwards, GP Star users can avail discounts of up to 10% on the base fare of air tickets, along with a flat 10% discount on holiday packages, booked through ShareTrip. Moreover, GP users can also purchase International Roaming packages from ShareTrip without any security deposit, says a press release.
From ShareTrip, Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO; Md. Nafiz Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Marketing; and Md. Fazle Elahi Rahat, Assistant Manager, Marketing, are from GP, Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Premium Segment; Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Premium Segment; Md. Riaz Al Faruque, Head of Monetization & Acquisition; Nashar Ahmed, Partnership Manager, Premium Segment; and Sabbir Ahmed, Specialist, Premium Segment, were present at the signing ceremony.  
Regarding this partnership, Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip Ltd., said, "ShareTrip is committed to offering the best services to the customers, and this partnership with Grameenphone exemplifies that effort. I believe that the leading telecom operator and ShareTrip together can successfully serve a large base of customers and offer exciting travelling privileges."
Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Premium Segment of GP, said, "Grameenphone strives to ensure the most rewarding privileges for its loyal customers. This partnership with ShareTrip will allow our valued customers to enjoy a range of privileges while opting for preferred packages. ShareTrip is popular, and our partnership will allow us to serve a common segment."
ShareTrip recently celebrated its three years of excellence in the country as the Leading OTA (Online Travel Agency) in Bangladesh. Moreover, they are the first in the travel sector to receive funding from Startup Bangladesh Limited, the flagship venture capital company of ICT Division. Till now, ShareTrip has served over half a million customers from across the country. More than 8,000 agents work for the brand, making travel more accessible to even the most remote areas through a2i Digital Centres.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB-BB signs refinancing agreement for CMSMEs
BANKING EVENT
Karmasangsthan Bank tops in APA assessment
Pak trade deficit widens by 28.89pc in August
World food prices fall for fifth month in a row: UN
Manipur traders seek corridor facilities from Bangladesh
Tripura's trade with BD grew by 158pc in 3 years
BPGMEA re-elects Shamim Ahmed as a President


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft