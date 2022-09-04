

Businessman, two firms honoured for contributions to economy

DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar, , was the Business Person of the Year, Pran-RFL Group the Enterprise of the Year and leading mobile financial service provider bKash the Best Financial Institution in the 20th edition of the award.

Planning Minister MA Mannan handed over the trophies to the winners at an event at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel in the presence of DHL Express South Asia Senior Vice President and India Managing Director and RS Subramanian, DHL Express Bangladesh Managing Director Md Miarul Haque and The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam.

Mannan said Bangladesh should be a trillion-dollar economy by 2041 or even earlier and the government has the ambition to establish a sustainable, civilised and scientifically-oriented modern society. "Because of the hard-working people, our fortune has changed. But we are not there yet -- we can't be complacent."

The government is trying to become a developed country and an upper-middle-income country by 2041, he said at the event styled "Bridge to Prosperity - Connecting Beyond Borders".

Mannan went on to assure the business community of the government's constant support so that they can leverage their strength to the hilt and help the country reach its full potential along the way. "We are a business-friendly government," he added.

Subramanian underscored the need to sustain Bangladesh's commendable growth momentum through cross-border collaboration, particularly through business-to-business e-commerce, or B2B.

"B2B is no longer considered the underdog of e-commerce. In fact, corporate customers prioritise suppliers and partners that allow them to trade online without first speaking with a sales representative."

By 2025, 80 percent of all B2B sales interactions between suppliers and professional buyers would occur online, he said, citing a study.

"So, none of us have the option to ignore the disruptive change that is taking place all around us."

Li Jiming, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh; Vikram K Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh; Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh; Syed Alamgir, managing director and CEO of Akij Ventures; Nasir Ahmad Choudhury, adviser and founding managing director of Green Delta Insurance; Golam Mainuddin, chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh; Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank; Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance and Investment; Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of MasterCard; and Sabiha Amjad and Uzma Chowdhury, directors of Pran-RFL Group, were present on the occasion. Azra Mahmood, famed choreographer and television presenter, was the master of the ceremony.















