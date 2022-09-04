Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

E-commerce site buying.house kicks off at Ctg

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent

E-commerce site buying.house kicks off at Ctg

E-commerce site buying.house kicks off at Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 4: New e-commerce site buying.house (buying.house) has officially started its journey in the country.
Managing Director of Well Group of Industries Syed Sirajul Islam, chief guest of the inauguration of the site, 32 Ansar Battalion Captain ASM Azim Uddin,  Buying.house CEO and Proprietor Engineer Mohammad Tayeb Uddin Bhuiyan (Rajib)  inaugurated the site at a restaurant in Chattogram port city on Friday.
Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Abeda Mostafa and Chittagong City Corporation Tax Officer Lion AKM Salauddin were present as special guests on the occasion.
Through this e-commerce site, customers can easily buy and sell the stock lots, fashion accessories, home textiles, leather products, organic products, fiber and fit stock, jute products, machine equipment, yarn, boutiques, handicrafts and cortex.
The company's CEO and Proprietor Engineer Mohammad Tayeb Uddin Bhuiyan (Rajib) said: 'We have come up with this e-commerce site to meet the growing demand for quality products to remove the ongoing instability of the country's e-commerce sector and provide better customer service. Our aim is to ensure world-class service by delivering home and abroad while maintaining high-quality products at affordable prices."
Head of Marketing Abhijit Barua, Head of Sales Asma Khatun Mitu, Tahera Akhtar, Mohammad Mokarramul Hoque and other officials were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB-BB signs refinancing agreement for CMSMEs
BANKING EVENT
Karmasangsthan Bank tops in APA assessment
Pak trade deficit widens by 28.89pc in August
World food prices fall for fifth month in a row: UN
Manipur traders seek corridor facilities from Bangladesh
Tripura's trade with BD grew by 158pc in 3 years
BPGMEA re-elects Shamim Ahmed as a President


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft