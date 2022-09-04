

E-commerce site buying.house kicks off at Ctg

Managing Director of Well Group of Industries Syed Sirajul Islam, chief guest of the inauguration of the site, 32 Ansar Battalion Captain ASM Azim Uddin, Buying.house CEO and Proprietor Engineer Mohammad Tayeb Uddin Bhuiyan (Rajib) inaugurated the site at a restaurant in Chattogram port city on Friday.

Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Abeda Mostafa and Chittagong City Corporation Tax Officer Lion AKM Salauddin were present as special guests on the occasion.

Through this e-commerce site, customers can easily buy and sell the stock lots, fashion accessories, home textiles, leather products, organic products, fiber and fit stock, jute products, machine equipment, yarn, boutiques, handicrafts and cortex.

The company's CEO and Proprietor Engineer Mohammad Tayeb Uddin Bhuiyan (Rajib) said: 'We have come up with this e-commerce site to meet the growing demand for quality products to remove the ongoing instability of the country's e-commerce sector and provide better customer service. Our aim is to ensure world-class service by delivering home and abroad while maintaining high-quality products at affordable prices."

Head of Marketing Abhijit Barua, Head of Sales Asma Khatun Mitu, Tahera Akhtar, Mohammad Mokarramul Hoque and other officials were present on the occasion.













