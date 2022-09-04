Business Event

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Head of Business, Retail and SME Banking Division Syed Zulkar Nayen and Dewan Kanon, Managing Director and CEO of Solar Electro Bangldesh Ltd (SEBL) Distribution exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their organisations in presence of their high officials at a ceremony held in Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, EBL will finance distributors of SEBL, national distributor of Xiaomi.(From left to right), Mahfuz Anam, Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star; MA Jabbar, Managing Director of DBL Group; Kamal Quadir, Founder and CEO of bKash Ltd; MA Mannan, Planning Minister; Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group; Md Miarul Haque, Managing Director of DHL Express Bangladesh; and RS Subramanian, Senior Vice-President South Asia and Managing Director DHL Express India, pose for a photograph at the 20th Bangladesh Business Awards ceremony at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel Friday night.