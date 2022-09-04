Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fears of massive bills as energy crisis hits UK schools

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

LONDON, Sept 3: Rachael Warwick, who oversees three schools in southeast England, has had to sign a new contract to heat and light their buildings at tariffs that she describes as "eye-watering".
The executive head teacher of Ridgeway Education Trust in Oxfordshire calculates that if the schools she runs use the same amount of energy as before, their annual bill will go up from £250,000 to £1.1 million ($290,00 to $1.3 million).
"It's massive... We are looking for £900,000 pounds additional, unbudgeted money," she told AFP, saying that paying this would exhaust financial reserves within a year.
The schools in the trust will do "sensible things" to cut energy use but raising such a large amount would require firing 30 teachers, she added.
Publicly funded schools in England are sounding the alarm as soaring energy prices hit their already tightly constrained budgets. This comes as schools are expanding activities after pandemic curbs.
UK households and businesses are also facing severe financial hits from energy bills that have soared in the post-pandemic era, exacerbated by Russia's war on Ukraine.
A spokesperson for the government's education department told AFP: "We are aware of the inflationary pressures facing schools and know that rising costs will impact schools differently."
The department pointed to a £4-billion rise in funding for schools announced last year and said it was recommending energy deals.
England's commissioner for children, Rachel De Souza, vowed "schools must absolutely not close" in an interview with The Telegraph late Friday.
In the campaign to become the next Conservative party leader and UK prime minister, neither Liz Truss nor her rival Rishi Sunak, made firm commitments to help schools cover huge additional costs.
"I really hope that when we have a new PM, things will be done with the urgency it requires," said Warwick, stressing that while the energy crisis affects all sectors including health, "schools can't be forgotten. It's an essential public service."
She called on the government to set an energy price cap for schools, similar to that for domestic users.
"I think Liz Truss has been quite clear about what her priorities are -- a lot of stuff about tax cuts -- but there hasn't been any mention of bailing out public sector bodies," said John Dickens, editor of the Schools Week newspaper.
"The public sector -- schools and other institutions -- they seem to have been forgotten about a little bit."
Head teachers and unions are urging the government to do more.  
"We will be making representations to the new government ministers when they are in post next week to put this at the top of their priority list," said Julian Gravatt, deputy chief executive of the Association of Colleges, which includes institutions teaching children aged 16 to 18.
"We need to do something. It is a national problem and I think we should view it like that," said Paul Gosling, headteacher of Exeter Road Community Primary School in Exmouth, southwest England, who is president of the NAHT headteachers' union.
From next month, Gosling's small school of several hundred pupils will have to switch to a new energy contract at current market prices.
He fears that will cost up to £60,000 -- three times more the current sum.
"If the government doesn't step in to help, many schools are predicting that they will be plunged into deficit this year," NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said.
Education is a devolved issue, with schools and policy the responsibility of the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The UK government in London is in charge in England, where state schools are either funded directly by local authorities or classed as "academies" with greater autonomy on budgeting, a reform introduced by former premier Tony Blair.
While schools are not profit-making businesses, the UK government has not committed to further help with energy bills.
Schools are going to have to "fire staff, stop doing extra-curricular activities, all these things that would have driven a recovery in our schools," said Dickens.
"These things are going to have to be cut just so schools can keep heating and lights on."
Schools have been "cash-starved" since 2010 when Conservative PM David Cameron's government brought in "austerity policies" after the 2008 global financial crash, Dickens said.
Recently, the government has boosted money available but the newspaper editor said this will be "wiped out" by "new unforeseen costs" including energy.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB-BB signs refinancing agreement for CMSMEs
BANKING EVENT
Karmasangsthan Bank tops in APA assessment
Pak trade deficit widens by 28.89pc in August
World food prices fall for fifth month in a row: UN
Manipur traders seek corridor facilities from Bangladesh
Tripura's trade with BD grew by 158pc in 3 years
BPGMEA re-elects Shamim Ahmed as a President


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft