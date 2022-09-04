

Moin Group sole distributor of ATLONA

ATLONA, a Panduit company based in the USA, is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential AV solutions whose product line includes receivers, switchers, extenders, cameras, remote controls and more, says a press release.

The agreement was signed recently in the presence of Q.M. Moinul Ahsan, Chairman of Moin Group & Md. Mukarram Husain, Head of Operations of BRACNet Limited.









