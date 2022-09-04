Video
Sunday, 4 September, 2022
Business

OPPO launches killer smartphone A57

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

OPPO has recently launched its new phone OPPO A57, revealing the brand's latest and most advanced addition to its A-series devices.
From the 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging, Dual Stereo Speakers and up to 8GB RAM Expansion technology to an unmatched entertainment experience, OPPO A57 simply offers the best smartphone experience at only BDT 17,990. The device comes packed with an array of improvements to enhance users' experiences by a few notches, says a press release.
This phenomenal device will be available for pre-order from 1-7 September. Customers who want to get their hands on this super unique and outstanding device in segment can avail a range of pre-order offers. Pre-ordering customers will be subject to winning a backpack, while also getting an opportunity to win a lottery offering OPPO A57 at only BDT 57! On top of that, customers can also enjoy a 15% exchange along with extra cash at SWAP and get internet bundle offers.
OPPO A57 also offers the best entertainment experience with its Ultra-Linear Dual Stereo Speaker and 33W SUPERVOOC charging. It ensures a home theatre-like experience for its users. It improves bass response and increases maximum volume to add impact to movies and games, while the stereo sound field enhances immersion. The Ultra Volume mode boosts top volume by a further 44% which can help cater to those with hearing impairments. All of these features combine to deliver a long-lasting and immersive entertainment experience for the users! Owing to 33W SUPERVOOC, with just a five-minute charge, users can enjoy speaking to their loved ones for 3.17 hours, whereas a 15-minute charge will back up four hours of video streaming and other forms of entertainment on YouTube. The phone can be charged from 0% to 51% in only 30 minutes. Thanks to the flash charging technology, this device can be fully-charged in only 72 minutes!
Paired with all that, it comes equipped with a massive 5000mAh long-lasting battery which replenishes more than 51% of the battery in only 30 minutes ensuring utmost usage freedom. A full charge lasts for around 15 hours of YouTube streaming or up to 12.7 days in standby.
For making sure that no data goes missing from the device, OPPO A57 comes with up to 8GB RAM Expansion (4GB + 4GB), storing all the important memories with care. For the photography enthusiasts out there, the device features an ultra-high resolution 13MP camera with AI Dual Camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera with AI Portrait.











