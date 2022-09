Russia’s Gazprom expected to resume pipeline supplies

FRANKFURT, Sept 3: Russia's Gazprom looked set to resume gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 this weekend, data from the pipeline operator showed Friday, after a halt that fuelled an energy crisis.

The resumption Saturday of deliveries after the three-day stoppage -- which Gazprom said was needed for repairs -- would bring some short-term relief.

But it will do little to ease fears about further supply disruptions as winter approaches.

Delivery orders, published on the Nord Stream website, indicated that supplies should resume at 2:00 am Saturday (0000 GMT) at 20 percent of their usual capacity -- the same level as before the latest maintenance works.

The stoppage began on Wednesday, and reduced gas deliveries via the key pipeline that runs from Russia to northern Germany to zero.

Gazprom had said the work on a compressor unit was necessary but Germany's Federal Network Agency said the decision was "technically incomprehensible".

Details of the expected volumes can still change and need to be confirmed by actual deliveries.

A German economy ministry spokeswoman said while the pipeline operator had confirmed some initial orders, "we must nevertheless advise caution, and observe the situation closely".

Europe is facing soaring energy prices after Russia slashed gas deliveries to the region amid soaring tensions following its February invasion of Ukraine.

Germany, which is particularly dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a "weapon". -AFP