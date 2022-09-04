BRAC Bank honoured for outstanding sustainable banking

Video
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) and Germen Development Agency (GIZ) have honoured BRAC Bank for its outstanding works in sustainable banking in 2021.
BIBM and GIZ recognized top sustainable banks and financial instructions for their exceptional performance in sustainable financing, environmental protection, social transformation, climate change, and contribution to sustainable development goals (SDGs). BRAC Bank's Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Md. Sabbir Hossain received the award at the 9th annual banking conference organized by BIBM in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
BIBM Director General Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Bangladesh Bank Sustainable Finance Department Director Mr. Khondkar Morshed Millat, Head of German Development Corporation Ms. Florian Hoellen, renowned Climate Expert and the Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) Prof Saleemul Huq were among the distinguished guests present at the occasion.
Commenting on the accolade, BRAC Bank's Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Md. Sabbir Hossain said: "We are honoured to have been recognized by BIBM and GIZ. This prestigious recognition will inspire us to expand our sustainability initiatives further. Our values-based business model, centredaround governance, transparency, ethics and compliance, has laid the strong foundation to excel in green financing, sustainable CMSME and agriculture financing and socially responsible initiatives."
"As a responsible organization, BRAC Bank is working to strike the right balance between sustainability and economic progression to achieve economic resilience against future financial and climate challenges. Our CSR initiatives are also focused on programmes that have a lasting impact on society and people," he added.


